Save Up to $150 on Some of Our Favorite Cordless Vacuums

Cordless vacuums are a great investment that will change the way you clean around your home, and Tineco makes some of our favorite models. Tineco offers some pretty solid vacuums at a great price, especially its wet/dry vacuums. And right now, you can score one at an even better price with select models up to $150 off on Amazon.

There are so many excellent deals here, you'll certainly find something that suits your needs. The Tineco Pure One S11 is our pick for the best cordless vacuum, and you can get it right now for just $219. That's $81 off its usual $300 list price. The Tineco Floor One S3, which normally retails for $400, is now on sale for $299. The coolest feature about this vacuum is that it detects messes on the floor, dry or wet, and adjust its cleaning power to the mess. It's like having a mop and vacuum in one.

An upgraded version of Floor One S3 is on sale as well. The Tineco Floor One S7 typically retails for $650 and is now on sale for $499. It's a three-in-one vacuum that steams, mops and vacuums. This will save you a lot of cleaning time while still ensuring you get a deep clean. There are other models on sale as well, so be sure to check them out.

For more great tools to battle the dust and debris in your home, check out our list of the best vacuum deals.