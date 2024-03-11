Save Some Lost Hours With These Amazon Coffee Deals

If you feel like daylight saving time has somewhat robbed you of an hour early in the day, then Amazon has been thinking of you. With this new sale from Amazon, you can grab yourself a huge variety of coffee, either in the form of capsules or whole beans for your coffee maker. You'll wake up faster and feel as if you've gotten your hour back, and with up to 21% off, you'll also get an excellent deal.

If you like to start your day with a relatively light roast, then the donut-tasting Happy Belly medium roast coffee pods are probably the way to go. You can get a pack of 100 for just $27, which is a pretty solid price, and there are a few different options for flavors and roast strength. On the other hand, if you just enjoy the taste of coffee and don't care about the caffeine, then these Solimo Decaf Light Roast Coffee Pods for $33 are the way to go, especially since there aren't a ton of decaf options out there.

On the other hand, if you'd rather grind the beans yourself for your own espresso, Amazon's sale has two options for you: One is the medium roast Bold Crema Espresso, which will run you $9 for a 2.2 pound bag. The other option is a similar House Blend Crema Espresso, also a medium roast, and which is going for a similar $9 for a 2.2 pound bag.

If you're not quite sure what you like, you could always go for one of the two variety packs, such as this Espresso Dark, Medium and Light Roast pack that's going for $14. There is also the Intenso Dark, Medium and Forte Light Roast which you can snag for $14 Either way, both variety packs give you 50 pods of five different blends, so you can try 10 of each.

And if all that brewing reminds you that you need to upgrade your machine, then you might want to check out these great coffee maker deals for some options.