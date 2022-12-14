Save Over $500 On Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 Plus and Get a Free Type Cover

The Microsoft Surface Pro is our favorite detachable two-in-one laptop on the market at the moment. And while Surface Pro 7 Plus is a slight step down from the Surface Pro 8 that is featured on our list, it's still an excellent option for most people, and right now you can pick one up at a serious discount. Today only, Best Buy is offering $580 off this sleek hybrid laptop, plus the type cover, dropping the price down to $650. This deal expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out.

This versatile two-in-one is perfect for taking care of work both at home and on the go. It has a 12.3-inch QHD touchscreen display, and weighs in at just 1.7 pounds, so it's easy to slip in your bag and take on the go. Internally, it's equipped with an 11th-gen Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM, and comes with 256GB of built-in storage. It also features front and rear cameras, and dual-array microphones so it's ready for video calls and meetings right out of the box. And despite its slim design, it still has a USB-C and USB-A port, headphone jack and a microSD card reader. And it comes with the included, which would typically cost you another $130 on its own.