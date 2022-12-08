Save Over 50% on This 9-Quart Gourmia Air Fryer and Snag It for Just $68

There are plenty of smaller air fryers that are perfect for reheating leftovers or whipping up a quick snack. But there are also plenty of larger models out there that you can use to cook an entire meal in just a few minutes. And while these larger models tend to be a bit pricier, right now you can snag one at a serious bargain. Walmart has this on sale for just $68, which is over half off the . There's no telling how long this deal will be available, so we'd recommend getting your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This Gourmia air fryer can transform your weeknight cooking routine. With two independent 4.5-quart baskets, it allows you to cook two different items at different temperatures side by side, and the Smart Finish feature ensures that both baskets will be done at the exact same time. Or the Match Cook function applies the same settings to each basket so you can cook larger meals in a single batch. It does a lot more than just air frying, too. It's also equipped with tons of other preset cooking functions, including roast, bake and dehydrate. And with dishwasher-safe baskets and crisping trays, cleanup is a breeze as well. At just $68, this 9-quart air fryer and multicooker is a pretty great value, but you can also check out our roundup of all the best air fryer deals for even more bargains.