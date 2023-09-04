X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Save Over $300 on This DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone Bundle at Amazon This Labor Day

The Mini 3 Pro is our favorite drone for content creators, and you can snag it -- along with some extras -- on sale for $845 right now.

Max McHone
See full bio
Max McHone
A DJI drone and controller against a green background.
DJI

You don't have to be a professional photographer to capture stunning aerial photos and videos these days. DJI's Mini 3 Pro is our favorite drone for content creators in 2023, and allows just about anybody to create polished and professional-looking clips and images. And this Labor Day, you can snag it at a serious discount. Amazon is currently offering $313 off the Mini 3 Pro Fly More bundle, which drops the price down to $845. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

See at Amazon

The DJI Mini 3 Pro earned a spot on our list of the best drones for 2023 thanks to its unique rotating camera that allows you to shoot in both landscape and portrait mode, which makes it perfect for creating TikToks and Instagram Reels. It can capture detailed 48MP photos, and shoots video in stunning 4K UHD resolution at a smooth 60 fps. It's also great for beginners thanks to its tri-directional object sensing, which helps you avoid collisions. Plus, it weighs in at just 249 grams, so you can take it just about anywhere. 

It has a flight time of up to 34 minutes with the standard battery, but with the Fly More bundle, you'll get two Intelligent Flight Plus batteries, which bump the flight time up to 47 minutes. The bundle also comes with a two-way charging hub, some spare propellors and a shoulder bag. 

Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Love shopping online but don't have time to compare prices or search for promo codes? Our CNET Shopping extension does that for you, so you always get the best price.
Add CNET Shopping
Shopping laptop image

Computing Guides

Laptops

Desktops & Monitors

Computer Accessories

Photography

Tablets & E-Readers

3D Printers