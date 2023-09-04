Save Over $300 on This DJI Mini 3 Pro Drone Bundle at Amazon This Labor Day

You don't have to be a professional photographer to capture stunning aerial photos and videos these days. DJI's Mini 3 Pro is our favorite drone for content creators in 2023, and allows just about anybody to create polished and professional-looking clips and images. And this Labor Day, you can snag it at a serious discount. Amazon is currently offering $313 off the Mini 3 Pro Fly More bundle, which drops the price down to $845. Though there's no set expiration for this deal, so you may want to get your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The DJI Mini 3 Pro earned a spot on our list of the best drones for 2023 thanks to its unique rotating camera that allows you to shoot in both landscape and portrait mode, which makes it perfect for creating TikToks and Instagram Reels. It can capture detailed 48MP photos, and shoots video in stunning 4K UHD resolution at a smooth 60 fps. It's also great for beginners thanks to its tri-directional object sensing, which helps you avoid collisions. Plus, it weighs in at just 249 grams, so you can take it just about anywhere.

It has a flight time of up to 34 minutes with the standard battery, but with the Fly More bundle, you'll get two Intelligent Flight Plus batteries, which bump the flight time up to 47 minutes. The bundle also comes with a two-way charging hub, some spare propellors and a shoulder bag.