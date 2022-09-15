Save on Your Favorite Samsung Tech During the Samsung Discover Event

The is happening now through Sept 18. Big ticket items like 4K TVs and major appliances are on sale, as well as top tech like smartphones, smartwatches, wireless earbuds and more. Not only are there flash deals and daily deals in rotation that you can check out on the Samsung site, but you can also bundle deals and or save an extra 10% off when you purchase two or more eligible products. There's also options for trade-in to let you save even more on select devices.

If you're looking to upgrade your smartphone, this event has plenty of bargains available. You can save $150 and get $800 of trade-in credit on a . The device features a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and comes with 5G technology and an integrated S Pen. Or snag a free memory upgrade when you purchase a , as well as a trade-in credit of up to $700. Plus, you can save 30% off Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Buds 2 Pro when you buy the bundle.

And if you want to cash in on a deal on , Samsung offers plenty of smartwatch options that are great for Android users. You can upgrade your current watch to the get up to $125 in trade-in credit.

If you want a chance to overhaul your entertainment space, there are some great TV deals available, too. features 4K resolution on a sizable 65-inch screen that can display art or other images to bring something beautiful to your space. You can even customize your TV with different bezel styles and color options. You can save $300 during this sale, bringing this 2022 model to just $1,700.

There are deals on wireless earbuds as well, like the popular . Normally listing for $150, these high-end buds offer active noise cancellation and are available for just $110 during this event.

You can also find deals on , and more, so be sure to shop the during the Discover Samsung event while you can.