Save on VPN Plans From ExpressVPN, Surfshark and More
Subscriptions for these popular VPN services are discounted for a limited time. Get up to 84% off.
There are tons of good reasons to use a VPN. Whether you're looking for an additional layer of privacy, trying to browse streaming content that's not available in your country or avoiding ISP tracking -- there's a VPN service for you. However, most people are put off by the month-to-month cost of a subscription. Fortunately, many of the best VPN services regularly offer deals and discounts on long-term plans. Here's what's currently available for you, if you're looking to sign up for a new VPN service.
ExpressVPN is offering 49% off its annual plans plus an extra three months for free. If you sign up right now, you'll be charged just $6.67 per month for twelve months up front. ExpressVPN topped our list as best overall VPN and is definitely worth checking out despite its higher pricing.
Surfshark snagged the position of best cheap VPN and those prices are even better right now. Surfshark is offering up to 84% off its VPN plans, plus two months free. You'll pay just $2.49 a month for Surfshark's 24-month plan. Use the code surfsharkdeal to activate your savings.
NordVPN is perfect for power users. Right now, you can get up to 69% off VPN plans and three months for free. NordVPN's two-year ultimate plan is a popular option and it's available for $6 monthly, charged up front.
ProtonVPN is open-source and the only VPN service with a free option that we recommend. If you need more than what the free version offers, you can save up to 50% off plans right now. Sign up for a two-year plan and save $120 off regular pricing.
Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from ExpressVPN, Surfshark and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.
Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.