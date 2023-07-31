Save $100 on This LowePro Camera Backpack and Protect Your Gear on the Go

If you've got some summer adventures coming up, you'll want to make sure you pack a camera to capture those once-in-a-lifetime moments. But when you're hauling hundreds, or even thousands of dollars-worth of gear around, you'll need a bag that you can trust. This LowePro Trekker 150 is a slightly larger version of our overall favorite lightweight camera backpack, and today only you can snag it for just $55 -- $100 off the usual price -- at B&H Photo. This deal is only available until 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

This midsize camera bag is great for hikes, day trips and other short-term excursions. It has enough space to store a small DSLR or mirrorless camera along with two to four lenses, and it has removable dividers so you can build it around your gear. And the front panel opens all the way so you can see all your gear and don't have to rummage around when you want to swap lenses. It also has two mesh pockets at the top for smaller items like SD cards and lens wipes, and a dedicated 13-inch laptop pocket in case you want to edit and upload photos on the go. Plus, it has external straps that can be used to secure a tripod. It's also designed to be weather-resistant, and comes with a rain cover so you can protect your camera and gear in rough conditions.