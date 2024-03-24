Save On Sportswear for Spring With Deals From Nike, Adidas and More
Get up to 60% off select styles from some of the most popular sportswear brands around.
Spring is here and it's out with the old and in with the new. If you've been wanting to pick up some new workout gear or just refresh your closet, the time is now. Brands like Nike, Adidas and more are offering huge discounts on sportswear to celebrate the arrival of spring. Shop everything from new sneakers to up your shoe game to jumpsuits and even basics. These deals won't last long though, so shop quickly to secure your savings.
Nike is the go-to for most people looking for active and sportswear. For Spring, Nike is offering up to 50% off select styles, including its iconic Air Max sneakers. These Air Max 270s are currently available for a limited time. Use code SPRING during checkout to activate the deal.
If Adidas is your preferred brand for sportswear, you can also get in on the spring savings. Right now, you can save $30 off all orders over $100 with code SAVE30. That means you'll get $100 worth of goodies for $70. Adidas' Adicolor Beckenbauer track jacket is included in this sale and it's currently available for just $80.
Reebok is having a huge spring sale with up to 60% off select styles, including the brand's classic jumpsuits. These are on sale for $95 and you'll get an extra 20% off with code STEAL.
New Balance is having a moment right now. And you can save 20% off right now. The NB Numeric 272s are currently on sale for just $60. These can be dressed up or dressed down and they're available in two colorways, including a sea salt with black option that'll go with anything.
Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Nike, Adidas and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.
Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.