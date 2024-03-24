X
CNET logo Why You Can Trust CNET

Our expert deal-hunting staff showcases the best price drops and discounts from reputable sellers daily. If you make a purchase using our links, CNET may earn a commission.

Save On Sportswear for Spring With Deals From Nike, Adidas and More

Get up to 60% off select styles from some of the most popular sportswear brands around.

CNET Commerce
The CNET commerce team scours the web for the best deals on computers, electronics, phones, gadgets and much more.
See full bio
CNET Commerce
2 min read

Spring is here and it's out with the old and in with the new. If you've been wanting to pick up some new workout gear or just refresh your closet, the time is now. Brands like Nike, Adidas and more are offering huge discounts on sportswear to celebrate the arrival of spring. Shop everything from new sneakers to up your shoe game to jumpsuits and even basics. These deals won't last long though, so shop quickly to secure your savings.
Nike/CNET

Nike

Up to 50% off select styles during spring sale

See at Nike

Nike is the go-to for most people looking for active and sportswear. For Spring, Nike is offering up to 50% off select styles, including its iconic Air Max sneakers. These Air Max 270s are currently available for a limited time. Use code SPRING during checkout to activate the deal.
Adidas

Adidas

Save $30 on orders over $100

See at Adidas

If Adidas is your preferred brand for sportswear, you can also get in on the spring savings. Right now, you can save $30 off all orders over $100 with code SAVE30. That means you'll get $100 worth of goodies for $70. Adidas' Adicolor Beckenbauer track jacket is included in this sale and it's currently available for just $80.
Reebok

Reebok

Up to 60% off sale styles

See at Reebok

Reebok is having a huge spring sale with up to 60% off select styles, including the brand's classic jumpsuits. These are on sale for $95 and you'll get an extra 20% off with code STEAL.
New Balance

New Balance

Save 20% on sale styles

See at New Balance

New Balance is having a moment right now. And you can save 20% off right now. The NB Numeric 272s are currently on sale for just $60. These can be dressed up or dressed down and they're available in two colorways, including a sea salt with black option that'll go with anything.

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from NikeAdidas and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.

The information contained in this article is for educational and informational purposes only and is not intended as health or medical advice. Always consult a physician or other qualified health provider regarding any questions you may have about a medical condition or health objectives.

Fitness Guides

Fitness Equipment
Fitness Accessories
Fitness Tech
Fitness Nutrition
Fitness Coupons