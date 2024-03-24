Save On Sportswear for Spring With Deals From Nike, Adidas and More

Spring is here and it's out with the old and in with the new. If you've been wanting to pick up some new workout gear or just refresh your closet, the time is now. Brands like Nike, Adidas and more are offering huge discounts on sportswear to celebrate the arrival of spring. Shop everything from new sneakers to up your shoe game to jumpsuits and even basics. These deals won't last long though, so shop quickly to secure your savings.

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Nike, Adidas and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.