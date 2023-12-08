Save on Photography Equipment and Capture Precious Holiday Memories This Season
The holidays are a great time to save on tech gear, including photography equipment.
These days, everyone has a smartphone but there's still something special about capturing precious moments on an actual camera. If you or someone on your gift list is into photography, right now is a great time to snag some gear at deeply discounted prices. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, you're sure to find something that fits your needs on this list.
B&H Photo & Video is the go-to for technology products, especially when it comes to photo and video equipment. It's literally in the name. Right now, B&H is offering up to 60% off during its holiday sale. The Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 is currently on sale for less than $100 and is the perfect retro-style camera. With this, you'll be able to snap and share your photos immediately.
If you've been eyeing a GoPro, now is the time to grab one. The action camera company is currently offering huge discounts on its popular cameras. You can save up to $150 off select cameras, including the GoPro Max, which is 30% off.
If you're into photography at all, you know Canon cameras are some of the best money can buy. Unfortunately, they can get pricey. But during Canon's holiday sale, you can save up to $1,000 off your purchase. If you decide to pick up the EOS R6 Mark II, for example, you'll get $500 off in instant savings.
And of course, you'll need somewhere to store all those gorgeous photos so why not grab a new hard drive? Samsung is offering up to $40 off its portable SSDs. You can get a 2TB T7 Shield SSD for just $150 if you act now.
Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from B&H Photo & Video, GoPro, Canon and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.
Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers