Save on Photography Equipment and Capture Precious Holiday Memories This Season

The holidays are a great time to save on tech gear, including photography equipment.

These days, everyone has a smartphone but there's still something special about capturing precious moments on an actual camera. If you or someone on your gift list is into photography, right now is a great time to snag some gear at deeply discounted prices. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, you're sure to find something that fits your needs on this list.

fujifilm-camera.png
Fujifilm / CNET

B&H Photo & Video

Up to 60% off cameras and equipment

See at B&H Photo & Video

B&H Photo & Video is the go-to for technology products, especially when it comes to photo and video equipment. It's literally in the name. Right now, B&H is offering up to 60% off during its holiday sale. The Fujifilm Instax Wide 300 is currently on sale for less than $100 and is the perfect retro-style camera. With this, you'll be able to snap and share your photos immediately. 

GoPro Cameras
GoPro/CNET

GoPro

Save up to $150 on action cameras

See at GoPro

If you've been eyeing a GoPro, now is the time to grab one. The action camera company is currently offering huge discounts on its popular cameras. You can save up to $150 off select cameras, including the GoPro Max, which is 30% off. 

Image of a camera on a pink background
Andrew Lanxon/CNET

Canon

Up to $1,000 instant savings

See at Canon

If you're into photography at all, you know Canon cameras are some of the best money can buy. Unfortunately, they can get pricey. But during Canon's holiday sale, you can save up to $1,000 off your purchase. If you decide to pick up the EOS R6 Mark II, for example, you'll get $500 off in instant savings.

Samsung T7 Shield SSD
Samsung/CNET

Samsung

Take up to $40 off hard drives

See at Samsung

And of course, you'll need somewhere to store all those gorgeous photos so why not grab a new hard drive? Samsung is offering up to $40 off its portable SSDs. You can get a 2TB T7 Shield SSD for just $150 if you act now.

Shopping laptop image

