Save on Computer Monitors From Dell, LG and Others
Spruce up your desk setup with a new monitor and save while you're at it.
Finding the best monitor for you and your desk setup is important. If you're spending hours at your desk, you'll need a monitor that is easy on your eyes and has ergonomic features. If you're gaming then you'll want a display that can keep up with the action. Right now, Dell, LG and others are all offering great deals and steals on some of their most popular monitors, so if you're in the market for something new, now is a great time to buy.
Dell makes good monitors at affordable prices and those monitors have just gotten cheaper. Right now, you can save up to 25% off Dell monitors, including this Dell 27 4K UHD USB-C model. If you purchase now, you'll save $100 off the original retail price, and get a gorgeous 27-inch 4K screen with integrated speakers and ergonomic features.
LG's UltraFine monitors are beautiful but the higher price point can be off-putting for some. If you've been wanting something from this line, you can get up to $250 off right now. The 32-inch UHD UltraFine Monitor with HDR10 and USB Type-C is a solid deal, coming in at just $300 after $250 in savings.
If you love your smart TV, you might also enjoy a smart monitor, especially one that's on sale. Samsung if offering up to $170 off its smart monitors, including this 27-inch M80C model. A smart monitor is the ultimate hub for gaming, entertainment and productivity -- plus it'll look great in any space. The 27" M80C Smart Monitor is currently $550, saving you over $100.
HP is also getting in on the action with sales and offering up to 60% off its entire site. This means you can grab anything you've been eyeing but if you are looking for a monitor then consider the HP OMEN 27u 4K monitor. The OMEN 27u is currently on sale for $600 after $100 worth of savings.
Best Buy is the go-to place for affordable tech gear, including monitors. Right now, Best Best is offering up to 55% off its wide variety of monitors. One of the more appealing options is the Sony INZONE M9 Monitor, which is now $100 off.
