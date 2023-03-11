Grab This Bella Pro Series Air Fryer for $20 -- Today Only

Air fryers took the world by storm a few years ago, and they continue to be wildly popular -- for good reason. You can make all of your fried favorites at home without the mess and health concerns of traditional frying methods. Plus, these nifty devices are a convenient way to heat up leftover pizza and prepare after-school snacks. That's why investing in an air fryer is a good idea for most people, especially if you find one on sale.

Whether you want to make french fries, veggies, chicken wings or something else, this simple analog air fryer has you covered. The 4.2-quart capacity means it will cook up to 3.3 pounds of food at a time and can feed about four to six people, which is plenty for an average household. And with easy-to-use control knobs and a temperature range up to 400 degrees, this 1,500-watt fryer should be able to handle just about anything you want to snack on.

It also has a 60-minute auto shut-off timer and will sound an audible alert, so you never have to worry about overdone meals. And the nonstick cooking pan and crisping tray are PFOA-free and dishwasher-safe, so cleanup should be a breeze.

