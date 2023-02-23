Save on Apple's New M2-Powered Mac Mini Models at Amazon

The Mac Mini is one of our favorite desktop PCs and continues to be the cheapest way to get in on the Mac ecosystem. And right now, Amazon is making the Mac Mini even more affordable with 2023 models.

If you're already set up with a display and a keyboard and mouse you like, the recently released Mac Mini could make for the perfect desktop upgrade with plug-and-play connectivity and easy-to-use MacOS software. The 2023 Mac Mini M2 is available in a few different configurations at Amazon, all of which are discounted.

The entry-level M2 model with a 256GB SSD is down to $580, from $599, or you can opt for a 512GB SSD for $770 and save $29. Each features Apple's M2 chip with its 8-core CPU, 10-core GPU and 8GB of RAM. You'll also benefit from two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, Wi-Fi 6E and gigabit Ethernet. For day-to-day use as a home office or family computer, this machine is plenty powerful and has great connectivity, plus the option of an upgraded SSD can give you more space for storing family photos and videos.

If you need a little extra power, the M2 Pro-equipped model is seeing the biggest price break with $49 off, dropping it down to $1,250. The M2 Pro offers a 10‑core CPU and a 16‑core GPU, plus 16GB of RAM, for improved performance. This configuration also benefits from two additional USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports. Though it's not a cheap machine even with today's discount, it's powerful enough to take on more complex multimedia assignments while remaining a less expensive option than comparable M2 Pro-powered MacBook Pro models.