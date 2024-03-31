Save on Apple, Samsung, LG and More with Best Buy's Flash Sale
Best Buy's flash sale is now running and there are tons of deals across a range of categories, but they won't be here for long.
Whether you're in the market for a new tablet or are just looking to pick up a cool new light strip to add a splash of color to your home, Best Buy is currently running a sale that you won't want to miss out on. With huge savings available on some of the biggest brands in the game like Apple, Samsung, LG and others, this flash sale isn't going to last for long. Right now there are savings of up to $600 available so make sure to take a good look at all the deals to make sure you aren't missing out on the bargain you've been waiting for. The biggest deals right now include Apple's M1 24-inch iMac, the Apple Watch Series 9 and Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.
There are so many great deals available that we can't possibly run through them all here, but don't fret, we're going to pick out some of the most notable offers and outline them all below. We'll also be updating this list as new deals come and go as well, but keep in mind that these deals are only available until the end of March at the latest so factor that into your thinking.
Apple's M1 iMac comes with a 24-inch Retina display and this upgraded model has an 8-core GPU for added performance. It also sports 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSD and comes in a stunning yellow finish.
This latest Apple Watch Series 9 comes in a 45mm size and sports the fabled blood oxygen sensor and support for cellular connectivity for a low price of just $399.
Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra comes with a huge 14.6-inch display and 128GB of storage while there's even an S Pen thrown in for good measure.
Here are some more of our top picks from the current Best Buy Flash Sale:
- LG UltraGear 45-inch Curved OLED 240Hz Gaming Monitor: $1,200 (save $500)
- Apple Watch Series 9 (GPS) 41mm Silver Aluminum Case with Winter Blue Sport Loop: $269 (save $130)
- Dell G15 15.6-inch AMD Ryzen 7 Gaming Laptop: $800 (save $350)
- Toshiba 43-inch C350 series 4K UHD Smart Fire TV: $200 (save $80)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition (Xbox Series S|X): $20 (save $40)
- Just Dance 2024 Edition (PS5): $20 (save $40)
- Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones: $280 (save $120)
- Philips Hue 60W A19 Smart LED Starter Kit White and Color Ambiance: $120 (save $50)
