Save Hundreds on Refurb iPad and Mac Models For a Limited Time at Woot

When it comes to laptops, desktops and tablets, Apple makes some of the finest devices you'll find on the market right now. They're sleek, powerful and really only have one major drawback: They're pricey. Apple almost never directly drops the prices on its own products, which makes finding them at a discount a big deal. And right now at Woot, you can for hundreds less than it would cost you new. This sale runs until 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on Saturday, Sept. 24. And with limited quantities available, there's a good chance select models will sell out before then.

According to Woot, you should expect the majority of these refurbished models to show moderate signs of wear and tear, but all have been tested and ensured to be in full working condition. So if you can live with some dings and scrapes, this is a chance to snag a top-rated computer or tablet at a major discount.

On the Mac side of things, you'll find some of the latest Mac models in this sale including the desktop M1 iMac which is around $200 less than you'd pay brand new at Apple. In addition to the M1 chip, it has a 24-inch, 4.5K Retina display, a 256GB SSD and 8GB of RAM. If you want a recent portable Mac, it's worth checking out the 2020 M1 MacBook Pro with . It's equipped with a stunning 13-inch LED display, Touch Bar control strip and up to 512GB in SSD storage.

Or, if you're in the market for a tablet, you can snag the most recent iPad Pro which is close to $130 off Apple's price for it. It has an 11-inch Liquid Retina display with ProMotion, 256GB of storage, and powerful M1 chip.

Various other iPad and Mac models are included in the sale with prices from $105. Just note that you may no longer be able to receive service and support from Apple on some of the older models.