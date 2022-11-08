Snag a Sleek MacBook Pro or Air For Less at Woot's Refurb Sale

Apple's MacBooks repeatedly top our lists for the best laptops of the year, but the one drawback has always been that they come with a pretty hefty price tag. That's not helped by the fact that Apple almost never drops prices on its own products, so deals on these sleek laptops are pretty slim. But if you're hoping to grab a MacBook at less than list price, you can save big by opting for a refurbished model.

Apple sells refurbished devices directly, but right now you can take the savings even further with the ongoing sale at Woot. The company currently has a large selection of refurbished MacBooks on sale for hundreds less than the refurb price from Apple. There is even a available for $1,100 in new condition, saving you $499 compared to the usual price. This sale officially expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) on Nov. 10, but there's a good chance that some models -- particularly more recent ones -- may sell out before then.

This sale covers quite a few different models and generations of MacBook. If you're looking for the absolute lowest price out there, there are several models that stretch back as far as 2014. For example, the 11-inch from 2014 is on sale starting at just $150. The drawback on these older models is that, while they may function just fine, software support is going to be pretty limited.

If you're after a laptop that you'll be able to use for years to come, you're better off spending a little more money up front and opting for a newer model. The most recent available is the , which features 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD and an Intel i5 CPU, and is on sale for $1,100 right now, $499 off the usual price. Or, if you'd rather save more with a used model, there is also a with an upgraded M1 processor on sale starting at $850.

There are available at this sale, including plenty of more powerful models from as recently as 2019. This large-screen from 2019 features 16GB of RAM and 1TB of storage, plus an AMD Radeon Pro GPU, and is on sale for $1,130. Or, if you're looking to spend a little less, you can grab a smaller from 2019 with 8GB or RAM and a 256GB SSD for $640.

And if you don't need all the computing power of a MacBook Pro, there are plenty of refurbished Air models available as well. This from 2019 starts at just $500, or you can get a slightly older for just $460. There are limited quantities of refurbished models, and some are bound to sell out quickly, so if you're committed to snagging one on sale, we'd recommend acting sooner rather than later.