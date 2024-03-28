Save Hundreds Off Apple iPads, MacBooks, iMacs and More in This Huge Woot Sale

Apple makes some of the best tablets and laptops we've tested and its 24-inch iMac and Mac mini machines are a great option for people who don't need to take their computer on the road with them. But nobody ever accused Apple gear of being cheap, so picking one up isn't always affordable. That all changes today though, with Woot offering some huge discounts on Apple laptops, tablets and computers. You can save up to 43% off new machines, while there are plenty off refurbished options included in this sale as well.

There are so many deals available that we can't possibly begin to list them all, but there are still some that are worth pointing out. One example is the Apple Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, an accessory that would normally sell for around $350 but is now yours for just $200. The smaller 11-inch version is also available as part of this deal with the price brought down to just $190.

In terms of computers, the huge 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max chip, 32GB of RAM, and 1TB of storage is just $2,100 while those looking to spend as little as possible may be interested in the refurbished 2015 13-inch MacBook Air, yours today for just $200. All of these deals are available now but they're unlikely to stick around for long. Stocks appear to be limited and Woot says that the remaining deals will come to a close on April 6.

Looking for something you don't see here? Check out our list of the best MacBook deals to save money on Apple's latest and greatest laptops.