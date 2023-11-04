X
Save Hundreds at QVC This Weekend During Its Nonstop Holiday Party Event

Snag deep discounts on laptops, soundbars, small appliances, robot vacuums, beauty products and more.

Adrian Marlow
Adrian Marlow
A smartwatch, air purifier, stick vacuum, laptop, convection oven and soundbar are displayed against a mint background.
Black Friday may still be a few weeks off, but you don't have to wait until the big day to save big. Multiple retailers have launched early sales, and this weekend QVC is discounting a ton of items including smartwatches, laptops, air purifiers, small appliances and more during its Nonstop Holiday Party event. And the company is throwing in free shipping, too. Plus, today only (Nov. 4), if you're a new QVC shopper, you can take an extra $30 off your purchase of $60 or more with promo code HOLIDAY30

See at QVC

We've gone through the sale an have highlighted some of our favorite offers below. But be quick if you find a deal you love -- these offers will expire Nov. 5.

The Ninja 12-in-1 Rapid Cook and Convection Double Oven is displayed against a mint background.
Ninja 12-in-1 Rapid Cook and Convection Double Oven: $250

Save $79

With 12 cooking functions and two independent ovens, you can customize your meal prep to get everything ready at the same time. With options to bake, air fry, broil, roast, toast or even keep warm, you should be able to handle everything from meat to vegetables to desserts and everything in between. It comes with two sheet pans, two racks, an air fry basket, a roasting tray, a round cake pan, a loaf pan, a crumb tray and a recipe guide. 

$250 at QVC
Apple Watch Series 8 Midnight
Apple Watch Series 8 and accessories bundle (41mm): $480

Save $100

The Apple Watch Series 8 may no longer be Apple's flagship smartwatch, but this previous-gen model is still a solid option with plenty of health tracking features and an always-on display. This bundle comes with the 41mm watch, a charging stand and two extra bands. 

$480 at QVC
The Dyson V8 Extra cordless vacuum cleaner is displayed against an orange background.
Dyson V8 Extra: $350

Save $120

This Dyson cordless vacuum is lightweight, compact and versatile, making it easier to keep your floors clean of dust and debris than it would be with traditional models. It also comes with eight accessories to help you spot clean hard-to-reach spots around your home and has a battery life of up to 40 minutes per charge. 

$350 at QVC

More QVC discounts worth checking out:

QVC has even more markdowns available, with discounts on thousands of items right now, so be sure to shop the entire sale selection at QVC to find everything you need heading into the holiday shopping season.   

