Save Big on TVs With These Limited-Time Samsung Deals
It's a great time to pick up a Samsung TV.
Looking for a new television? With the 2023 NFL season upon us and some Labor Day deals still lingering, now's a good time to upgrade your viewing experience. Samsung is currently offering some great deals across a number of its best models.
A TV can make or break a living space. When buying a new one, there are a few things to consider to make sure you're making the right choice. You'll want to think about the size, video quality, and the price. We've already put together a list of the best TVs for you to consider, but when it comes to price you can't really go wrong with the deals below. Plus, it's football season, so why not make sure you're catching all the action in high-definition?
The Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K Q70C brings high performance at a midrange price point. And if you pick one up right now, you'll save $300 on an already reasonably-priced TV. This means you'll get a 65-inch 4K TV with a sleek design and all the connectivity you need for less than $1,000.
Samsung's Neo QLED 4K TV will bring your movies, TV shows, and sporting events to life with its brilliant screen, packed with over 8 million pixels. And there are no bad angles thanks to the anti-glare coating and Samsung's Ultra Viewing Angle technology. You can save up to $1,300 on The Neo lineup right now. If you're looking for something for a smaller living room or your bedroom, consider the 43-inch Class Neo QLED 4K QN90C for $1,099.
The Frame TV from Samsung is absolutely gorgeous and perfect for folks who appreciate design and a minimalist look. If you've perfectly curated your living space, a regular-looking TV can sometimes be an eyesore. But you won't have that issue with The Frame. When not in use, The Frame looks like hanging art. Right now, you can pick one up for up to $800 off.
The Terrace from Samsung is a great way to upgrade an outdoor entertainment space. Terrace TVs are water- and dust-resistant so you won't have to worry about ruining your investment while hosting. It's also super bright (2,000 nits) with antireflective technology, which means you'll be able to view your content in sunlight. If this sounds like something you're looking for, you can save $3,500 on the 65-inch model.
Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best promo code offers from Samsung and more. All deals are updated and verified daily.
Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.
