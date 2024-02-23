X
Save Big on Top Tech During Best Buy's Member-Exclusive Weekend Sale

My Best Buy Plus or Total members can take advantage of limited-time savings on TVs, laptops, tablets and much more during this three-day event.

Adrian Marlow
Adrian is a deals and updates writer on the Commerce team at CNET.
Best Buy promised exclusive savings for My Best Buy Plus or Total members, and the company is making good on that promise right now, launching a three-day weekend sale with plenty of good buys for bargain hunters. There are lots of popular brands marked down, including LG, Apple, HP and more. It's a good chance to grab tech at a discount if you missed out on the Presidents Day savings. Not a member? Now may be the perfect time to join if you've been holding out.  

To save you some time, we've scoured the sale and have gathered the best deals and discounts for My Best Buy members on laptops, tablets, TVs, soundbars and much more. Our top picks are highlighted below, and we should note that many of these products are discounted for nonmembers too, just not by as much. The member-exclusive sale ends Sunday, Feb. 25, at 9:59 p.m. PT, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out on the savings.

Apple MacBook Pro (M2): $1,000

It's not the latest model, but creatives looking for a powerful device on a budget can save $500 on this 13-inch MacBook Pro with an Apple M2 chip and 512GB of solid-state storage, bringing the cost to just $1,000. 

LG 77-inch C3 Series OLED 4K TV: $2,200

When it comes to picture quality, OLED screen are the best on the market. This massive 77-inch model can bring you a theatrical experience at home with Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG and Dolby Atmos. It also has Nvidia G-Sync, AMD FreeSync Premium and VRR for gamers.  

HP Envy 15-inch laptop: $650

This laptop has a 15.6-inch full HD IPS touchscreen display with 400 nits of brightness, along with 512GB of SSD storage and 16GB of RAM and a 13th-gen Intel Core i7 processor, which makes it a solid option for everyday tasks. You'll also get up to 17 hours of battery life per charge, which can be handy when you're looking to stay connected on the go. 

Dyson V11 Extra cordless vacuum: $450

This versatile cordless vacuum weighs less than 7 pounds, comes with nine accessories and delivers up to 60 minutes of run time on a full charge. Plus, it has three cleaning modes and an LED display with mode, remaining battery power and maintenance alerts.

More exclusive member deals at Best Buy:

More shopping deals from CNET

CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.

