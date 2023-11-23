X
Save Big on Samsung, LG, and Other TVs This Black Friday

Find a great TV that's within your budget this holiday season.

TVs used to be expensive, even the smaller models. But these days, you can find quality TVs of all sizes for super affordable prices. This is especially true during holiday sale events, like Black Friday. Many retailers including Samsung, LG and others are currently offering great deals on some of their best-selling options. There are a bunch of options to choose from, so you can snag something fantastic within your budget.

A Samsung Q80C series smart TV against a green background.
Samsung/Screenshot by CNET

Samsung

Up to $1,900 off OLED TVs

See at Samsung

Samsung has its OLED TVs on sale for up to $1,900 off. This 55-inch TV is currently available for $1,900 -- which is $600 off its original retail price. This Samsung S95C OLED is one of the best Samsung TVs we've reviewed and it'll make a solid addition to any space. 

The 65-inch model of the LG C3 Series OLED evo smart TV is displayed against an orange background.
LG/CNET

LG

Save up to 40% on OLED TVs

See at LG

LG also has a selection of OLED TVs, including the LG OLED evo G3 55-inch 4K Smart TV. This 2023 model retails for $2,500 but is on sale for $1,800. With that $700 worth of savings, you can pick up a great soundbar or other accessories for your entertainment setup. 

Hisense U6H Google TV
Hisense/CNET

Best Buy

Up to 70% off Hisense TVs

See at Best Buy

When it comes to tech, Best Buy's Black Friday deals are some of the best around. Right now, you can save up to 70% off Hisense TVs. This is a more budget-friendly brand but the company produces quality TVs, like this 55-inch U8 Series Mini-LED QLED 4K Smart Google TV. You can snag this model for $700, which is $100 off its original price.

The 85-inch Sony Bravia XR X90L 4K Google TV is displayed against a blue background.
Sony/CNET

Walmart

Shop premium TVs from $400

See at Walmart

There are also some amazing Walmart Black Friday deals happening this week. Walmart has some pretty premium TVs on sale from just $400, which is an absolute steal. This Sony 65-inch Class Bravia XR model is $800 off if you shop now.

