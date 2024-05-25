X
Save Big On Our Top Overall Robot Vacuum of 2024 This Memorial Day Weekend

The Dreame D10 Plus holds its own against pricier competitors and is now $100 off.

dreametech robot vacuum

The budget-friendly Dreametech D10 Plus performed as well or better than more expensive robot vacs.

 Dreametech/CNET

Robot vacuums help you work smarter, not harder, around the house, but some of them can be a big splurge. But no robot vac we've tested had better bang for the buck than Dreame's D10 Plus, and it's currently $100 off at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the product page. This drops the price down to just $299.99.

In our grueling tests to find the best robot vacuums for 2024, the D10 Plus tallied high marks for its performance on medium- and low-pile rugs and outmatched far more expensive robot vacuums at removing dirt from hard floor surfaces. It's also compatible with Alexa and has a self-emptying bin that lasts up to 45 days before you have to empty it.

Memorial day sale image
Best Memorial Day Appliance Deals

Whether you’re upgrading a single device or want to overhaul your entire home with a bundle, you can follow the latest Memorial Day appliance sales to get the best price.

It's not just the top-rated robot vacuum-mop combo that's discounted either. The Dreametech R10 cordless vacuum cleaner, regularly priced at $300, is discounted to $210 over on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Use this lightweight vacuum to clean low-pile rugs, carpet, tile floors, hardwood, upholstery, curtains and more. 

For more of our favorite cleaning picks, see our list of best stick vacuums and top-rated power washers for 2024.

