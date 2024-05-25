Save Big On Our Top Overall Robot Vacuum of 2024 This Memorial Day Weekend
The Dreame D10 Plus holds its own against pricier competitors and is now $100 off.
Robot vacuums help you work smarter, not harder, around the house, but some of them can be a big splurge. But no robot vac we've tested had better bang for the buck than Dreame's D10 Plus, and it's currently $100 off at Amazon when you clip the coupon on the product page. This drops the price down to just $299.99.
In our grueling tests to find the best robot vacuums for 2024, the D10 Plus tallied high marks for its performance on medium- and low-pile rugs and outmatched far more expensive robot vacuums at removing dirt from hard floor surfaces. It's also compatible with Alexa and has a self-emptying bin that lasts up to 45 days before you have to empty it.
Whether you’re upgrading a single device or want to overhaul your entire home with a bundle, you can follow the latest Memorial Day appliance sales to get the best price.
It's not just the top-rated robot vacuum-mop combo that's discounted either. The Dreametech R10 cordless vacuum cleaner, regularly priced at $300, is discounted to $210 over on Amazon when you clip the on-page coupon. Use this lightweight vacuum to clean low-pile rugs, carpet, tile floors, hardwood, upholstery, curtains and more.
For more of our favorite cleaning picks, see our list of best stick vacuums and top-rated power washers for 2024.
CNET is always covering a wide array of deals on tech products and much more. Start with the hottest sales and discounts on the CNET Deals page, and check out our CNET Coupons page for current Walmart discount codes, eBay coupons, Samsung promo codes and more from hundreds of other online stores. Sign up for the CNET Deals Text to get daily deals sent straight to your phone. Add the free CNET Shopping extension to your browser for real-time price comparisons and cash-back offers. Peruse our gift guide, which includes a full range of ideas for birthdays, anniversaries and more.