Save Big on New and Refurbished M1 and M2 Macs From Just $280

You can now pick up a portable Mac starting from just $280 if you're quick.

Adam Oram Deals Writer
Oliver Haslam Writer
Adrian Marlow Contributor
Adam Oram
Oliver Haslam
Adrian Marlow
Picking up a MacBook doesn't have to cost thousands of dollars, especially if you're willing to go refurbished or choose an open-box product. Right now Woot has options for both, and prices start at a low, low $280.

The cheapest model available as part of this deal is a 2017 13-inch MacBook Air with a starting price of $280. Looking for something more powerful? A refurbished 16-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 Max chip starts at $2,000. There are many more options between those two as well, so be sure to check out what's on offer before placing any orders.

See at Woot

If you're looking to maximize your screen size and want a powerhouse that can handle pretty much whatever you throw at it without going M1 Max, the 2021 MacBook Pro is a solid option. It has a 16.2-inch screen and an Apple M1 Pro chip, plus extra ports like HDMI 2.0 and an SD card reader. It's available from $1,350 with a variety of configurations to choose from to suit your needs.

With so many different options there is sure to be a bargain laptop for everyone. Just make sure to keep in mind that we don't know how long these prices are going to stick around, especially considering stocks are limited.

Be sure to note the condition of the machine you're buying, with various options available in today's sale. And check out Woot's guide to the terms it uses for its various refurbished and open-box products so you know exactly what to expect.

