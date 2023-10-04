X
Save Big on Furniture and Home Decor During These Fall Sales

Decorate your home with goods from Wayfair, Burrow and more.

Furniture can be expensive but seasonal sales are a great way to find what you need at budget-friendly prices. Whether you're looking to spruce up an old, familiar space or fill up a new one, these retailers have got you covered with fall discounts. You can shop everything from couches to home storage baskets and everything in between while stocks last.

Ashley Furniture

Take up to 50% off clearance styles, plus 20% on home decor

Ashley Furniture has everything you need for your home, and right now, the retailer is offering up to 50% off its clearance styles and items. These Brayton baskets are included and are going for $40. You can also get an additional 20% off home decor on orders over $999 with the code SAVE20.

Wayfair

Up to 70% off daily deals in the Save Big, Give Back Sale

Wayfair is showing up and showing out this fall with massive discounts during its Save Big, Give Back Sale. You can get up to 70% off daily deals, which includes this gorgeous coffee table from Laguna. It's currently available for $218, which is a whopping 56% off its original price.

Burrow

Up to 60% off in its fall sale

Fall brings cooler temperatures and spooky things, but it also brings deals and steals. Right now, you can get up to 60% off during Burrow's fall sale. Consider picking up this new Block Nomad Sofa Sectional, starting at $1,669, to help you prepare for the cozy season. Netflix and chill, anyone?

Bed Bath & Beyond

Save up to 70% off site wide, plus $40 off

When it comes to bedding, bathroom and kitchen decor, there's no better place than Bed Bath & Beyond. It goes beyond that with furniture for your living space, like this Simple Living Margo Modern Wood TV Stand from $202. In fact, everything on the site is currently on sale for up to 70% off plus an additional $40 off orders over $500. Discounts will be applied at checkout once you visit the site through this link.

