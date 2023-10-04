Save Big on Furniture and Home Decor During These Fall Sales
Decorate your home with goods from Wayfair, Burrow and more.
Furniture can be expensive but seasonal sales are a great way to find what you need at budget-friendly prices. Whether you're looking to spruce up an old, familiar space or fill up a new one, these retailers have got you covered with fall discounts. You can shop everything from couches to home storage baskets and everything in between while stocks last.
Ashley Furniture has everything you need for your home, and right now, the retailer is offering up to 50% off its clearance styles and items. These Brayton baskets are included and are going for $40. You can also get an additional 20% off home decor on orders over $999 with the code SAVE20.
Wayfair is showing up and showing out this fall with massive discounts during its Save Big, Give Back Sale. You can get up to 70% off daily deals, which includes this gorgeous coffee table from Laguna. It's currently available for $218, which is a whopping 56% off its original price.
Fall brings cooler temperatures and spooky things, but it also brings deals and steals. Right now, you can get up to 60% off during Burrow's fall sale. Consider picking up this new Block Nomad Sofa Sectional, starting at $1,669, to help you prepare for the cozy season. Netflix and chill, anyone?
When it comes to bedding, bathroom and kitchen decor, there's no better place than Bed Bath & Beyond. It goes beyond that with furniture for your living space, like this Simple Living Margo Modern Wood TV Stand from $202. In fact, everything on the site is currently on sale for up to 70% off plus an additional $40 off orders over $500. Discounts will be applied at checkout once you visit the site through this link.
Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Wayfair, Ashley Furniture, Burrow and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.
Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping
Computing Guides
Laptops
Desktops & Monitors
Computer Accessories
Photography
Tablets & E-Readers
3D Printers