Save Big on Contact Lenses From Warby Parker, ContactsDirect and More
Grab some contacts and save with deals from Warby Parker, ContactsDirect, and more.
Glasses are great but sometimes, they're not ideal. On those days when you want to get a little fancy or if you'd just prefer to ditch the spectacles, contacts are usually a convenient option. And right now, you can stock up on as many boxes as you need at a discounted rate. Several top-tier brands are currently offering sales and discounts on prescription lenses -- including Warby Parker, EZContacts and ContactsDirect, all of which are on our list of best online contacts vendors. So, what are you waiting for?
Warby Parker is known for its trendy and stylish frames, but they also carry contact lenses. Ordering online is super easy. All you have to do is input the details of your prescription, choose your lenses, and you're ready to go. If you order right now, you'll get $20 off your first contacts order along with a $50 credit toward your next eyewear purchase with an annual supply plan. And to top it all off, you'll also get free return shipping -- just in case you need to return or change your order.
ContactsDirect is offering 20% off all orders plus free shipping if you use the code MYLENSES during checkout. ContactsDirect has a huge variety of brands and types of contacts. There are even specialized lenses such as toric, colored, multifocal, and daily disposables.
If you're someone who buys contacts often, consider signing up for 1-800 Contacts subscription plan. With a subscription, you'll get 5% off all orders. You also get to pick your delivery frequency and you have a range of brands to choose from. Additionally, if this is your first order, you can get an extra 20% off.
EZ Contacts has everything you need for your eyes, including sunglasses and readers. But today, we're focusing on the site's contact lenses. EZ Contacts stocks Eiyan Lens Monthlies, which are currently on sale at 43% off. You can also snag an extra 10% off your order with the code CNET10.
Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best promo code offers from Warby Parker, EZ Contacts, ContactsDirect, and more. All deals are updated and verified daily.
Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.
Get the best price with CNET Shopping.
Add CNET Shopping