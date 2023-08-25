X
Save Big on Contact Lenses From Warby Parker, ContactsDirect and More

Grab some contacts and save with deals from Warby Parker, ContactsDirect, and more.

Glasses are great but sometimes, they're not ideal. On those days when you want to get a little fancy or if you'd just prefer to ditch the spectacles, contacts are usually a convenient option. And right now, you can stock up on as many boxes as you need at a discounted rate. Several top-tier brands are currently offering sales and discounts on prescription lenses -- including Warby Parker, EZContacts and ContactsDirect, all of which are on our list of best online contacts vendors. So, what are you waiting for?

final-01day-07shot-scout-stilllife-033-oa-f04-lightbluebkd-300dpi
Scout by Warby Parker

Warby Parker

Get $20 off your first contacts order, plus free $50 eyewear credit

See at Warby Parker

Warby Parker is known for its trendy and stylish frames, but they also carry contact lenses. Ordering online is super easy. All you have to do is input the details of your prescription, choose your lenses, and you're ready to go. If you order right now, you'll get $20 off your first contacts order along with a $50 credit toward your next eyewear purchase with an annual supply plan. And to top it all off, you'll also get free return shipping -- just in case you need to return or change your order.

img-8824
Thomas Trutschel

ContactsDirect

Save 20% plus free shipping on your order with the code MYLENSES

See at ContactsDirect

ContactsDirect is offering 20% off all orders plus free shipping if you use the code MYLENSES during checkout. ContactsDirect has a huge variety of brands and types of contacts. There are even specialized lenses such as toric, colored, multifocal, and daily disposables.

1-800 Contacts air optix colors acuvue 2 dailies.png
1-800 Contacts

1-800 Contacts

Save 5% on subscription orders

See at 1-800 Contacts

If you're someone who buys contacts often, consider signing up for 1-800 Contacts subscription plan. With a subscription, you'll get 5% off all orders. You also get to pick your delivery frequency and you have a range of brands to choose from. Additionally, if this is your first order, you can get an extra 20% off.

Close-up of finger showing contact lens
Punyaporn Phuangmala / EyeEm

EZ Contacts

43% off Eiyan Lens Monthly lenses, plus 10% off

See at EZ Contacts

EZ Contacts has everything you need for your eyes, including sunglasses and readers. But today, we're focusing on the site's contact lenses. EZ Contacts stocks Eiyan Lens Monthlies, which are currently on sale at 43% off. You can also snag an extra 10% off your order with the code CNET10.

