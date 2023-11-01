Save Big on a New Mattress This Fall With These Limited-Time Sales
Invest in your health by buying a new mattress and save a little money while you're at it.
Sleep is one of the most important parts of maintaining a healthy lifestyle. And a major part of getting proper rest is having a good mattress. If you have a hybrid mattress, it's recommended that you get a new one every six to seven years, though some other types last longer. The truth is that mattresses are expensive which means we want to keep them for as long as possible but you can sometimes snag great deals, like the ones we've gathered below. Whether you're looking to change out an aging model or purchase one for a new place, you're sure to find something here.
Ashley is known for its great furniture selection but not many people know that Ashley also has a line of mattresses. And right now, select mattresses are on sale at 30% off. You really can't go wrong with a model from this lineup, especially the Ashley Sleep Essentials hybrid twin mattress, which is currently on sale for just $430.
The name Sealy is synonymous with good mattresses. Sealy has a wide variety of options, including this Cocoon Chill mattress, starting at $399. Other Cocoon mattresses are also on sale at 35% off plus you'll get free pillows and sheets as an added bonus.
Avocado makes some of the most luxurious mattresses on the market (with price tags to match). However, the brand regularly offers great discounts like right now. If you purchase now, you can save up to $940 on your mattress with the code HOLIDAY. This Luxury Organic mattress is a great investment and starts at around $2,789.
Casper (not the friendly ghost) is also offering amazing discounts at the moment. If you show now, you can save 25% off bundle orders. Consider investing in the Best Selling Bundle starting from $1,457.
Right now, Stearns & Foster is offering $200 in instant credit with mattress and base purchases when you use the code the code 200GIFT. The deal applies to all mattresses when purchases with its adjustable Ease Power Base.
Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Ashley Furniture, Sealy, Casper and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.
Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.
