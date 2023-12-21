X
Save Big During the Adidas End-of-Year Sale

Pick up last-minute gifts and gift cards at up to 60% off.

If you're behind on your shopping this year, Adidas has some great last-minute options to consider. And if you act right now, you'll score some deals and discounts on your purchase. Adidas has all the gear you need for cozy season and beyond. There are tracksuits, sneakers, tees and all your everyday basics. But if you can't decide, there are gift cards too.

Get $100 gift cards for only $75

Adidas has a huge catalog to choose from, which could be a good thing or a bad thing. If you're on the hunt for the perfect gift but you don't want to make the wrong choice then a gift card could be the way to go. Adidas is currently offering a $100 gift card for just $75. Maybe you can use those extra coins to get something for yourself too. It is the holidays after all.

Save up to 60% in the end of year sale

The end of 2023 is upon us and Adidas is having its end-of-year sale. You can save up to 60% off your purchase, like these hiking shoes. These typically retail for $200 but you can grab a pair for just $80. You can also grab this velour sweatshirt for $28, which is significantly lower than the original $70 price tag.

Save up to 60% on matching family outfits

What's the holidays without matching family outfits? If you've been wanting to do those classic holiday photos with your loved ones while wearing the same outfit then this promo is for you. It's not too late to save up to 60% off your matching gear with Adidas. Skip the PJs and keep it a little more stylish this year.

Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from Adidas and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.

Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.

