Get Up to $650 Off Apple's M1 iMac at Best Buy While Supplies Last

While it's true that the M1 24-inch iMac is no longer the latest model in Apple's desktop lineup, it's still more than enough computer for most people. In fact, the humble iMac is arguably the best desktop computer around unless you absolutely must use Windows whether that's for work or play. The M3 iMac is an even better computer thanks to its new chip, but you really need to want that extra horsepower when you can pick the older M1 variant up with prices starting at just $800.

This deal means that the M1 iMac is now $500 cheaper than the M3 version in its base configuration, which makes this a great buy if you don't need the power of the newest model. There are multiple colors to choose from and you even get three months of Apple TV Plus, three months of Apple Fitness Plus, three months of iCloud Plus, four months of Apple Arcade and three months of Apple Music thrown in for good measure.

The M1 iMac has a beautiful 24-inch Retina 4.5K display with support for P3 wide color gamut and 500 nits of peak brightness. Plus, you get to choose from a number of different pastel hues to match your look: blue, green and pink versions are available at the lower price, while pink, purple, orange and yellow versions are $50 more.

On the inside, the base model iMac costs $800 and comes with the Apple-designed M1 chip with an eight-core CPU and seven-core GPU, paired with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB solid-state drive. Other notable specifications include two Thunderbolt USB 4 ports and Wi-Fi 6 connectivity. You'll also get a color-matched Magic Mouse and Magic Keyboard to go with your new computer.

Want a little more power? Upgrade to the M1 chip with an eight-core CPU and eight-core GPU for $900, while the rest of the specifications remain unchanged.

Still think that you'd prefer the M3 version? Check out our list of the best M3 Mac deals before you place an order.