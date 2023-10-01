X
Save an Extra $15 During the Final Hours of QVC's Holiday Preseason Sale

QVC is offering big savings on all kinds of tech and home goods right now, and this coupon code saves new customers even more.

While the holidays are still a few months away, retailers are wasting no time rolling out the savings this year. We're less than two weeks away from Amazon's massive October Prime Day sale, and Target has already kicked off its Circle Week sale where you can save big on tech, home goods and everyday essentials. And if you're looking for even more early holiday bargains, you'll find plenty of savings right now at QVC. 

You've still got a few hours left to take advantage of QVC's holiday preseason weekend sale, which expires at 8:59 p.m. PT (11:59 p.m. ET) tonight, and features deals on all kinds of decor, gadgets, apparel, kitchen appliances and much more. And for even more savings, new customers can use the coupon code HOLIDAY to save an extra $15 on orders of $35 or more. This code can even be used on items that are already discounted, so you can really rack up the savings. However, there's no set expiration for this coupon offer, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings. 

