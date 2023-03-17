Warning for Samsung, Pixel Phones Bayonetta Prequel St. Patrick's Day Freebies Resident Evil 4 Remake 8 Signs of Sleep Apnea Wrong Idea About AI Cheap Plane Tickets 5 'Toxic' Food Additives
Save $99 on Apple's New M2-Powered Mac Mini With This Amazon Deal

Score record-low pricing on this diminutive Mac with a spacious solid-state drive.

Apple Mac Mini M2
The Mac Mini is one of our favorite desktop PCs and continues to be the cheapest way to get in on the Mac ecosystem. And right now, Amazon is making the 512GB Mac Mini model even more affordable with a $99 discount, dropping this 2023 machine down to a record-low price of $700. 

If you're already set up with a display, a keyboard and mouse you like, the recently released Mac Mini could make for the perfect desktop upgrade with plug-and-play connectivity and easy-to-use MacOS software. 

The 2023 Mac Mini M2 is available in a few different configurations at Amazon, but the version on sale today is the M2-powered model with a 512GB solid-state drive. That means you'll get twice the available storage of the entry-level model for the $100 extra you'll pay today.

Other specs remain the same, including Apple's M2 chip with its eight-core CPU, 10-core GPU and 8GB of RAM. You'll also benefit from two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports, two USB-A ports, HDMI, Wi-Fi 6E and gigabit Ethernet. For day-to-day use as a home office or family computer, this machine is plenty powerful and has great connectivity, plus the upgraded SSD gives you more space for storing family photos and videos.

