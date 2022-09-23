AirPods Pro 2 Review Ice Cream Cone Day iPhone 14 Pro Camera Best Mac VPN Gifts Under $50 Pico 4 VR Headset Apple Watch Ultra Review Best Keyboards
Save $800 on This Asus ROG Gaming Desktop

With a Core i7 processor, 16GB RAM and GeForce RTX 3080 graphics make this a more than respectable gaming rig, and right now you can grab it for $1,300.

If having a serious gaming desktop was a game in itself, you'd be ahead of your competition with this Asus ROG Gaming desktop, now on sale at Best Buy. You can get $800 off this $2,100 desktop, making it just $1,300. This deal only lasts for today, so hurry and grab it while you can.

Asus ROG gaming desktop
$1,300 at Best Buy

The Asus ROG desktop comes with impressive specs. A 2TB hard drive paired with a 512GB solid-state hard drive offer a blend of storage and speed. An Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM delivers rapid performance during fast-paced action and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card renders high-quality graphics.

This desktop has regular PC features as well, including two USB Type-C ports, six USB 2.0 ports, Windows 11, a Bluetooth 5.0 interface and next-generation Wi-Fi connectivity. You also get a one-month trial of Microsoft Office. It doesn't come with a monitor, so you'll have to purchase that separately.

