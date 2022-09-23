Save $800 on This Asus ROG Gaming Desktop

If having a serious gaming desktop was a game in itself, you'd be ahead of your competition with this Asus ROG Gaming desktop, now on sale at Best Buy. You can get $800 off this $2,100 desktop, making it just $1,300. This deal only lasts for today, so hurry and grab it while you can.

The Asus ROG desktop comes with impressive specs. A 2TB hard drive paired with a 512GB solid-state hard drive offer a blend of storage and speed. An Intel Core i7 processor with 16GB of RAM delivers rapid performance during fast-paced action and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card renders high-quality graphics.

This desktop has regular PC features as well, including two USB Type-C ports, six USB 2.0 ports, Windows 11, a Bluetooth 5.0 interface and next-generation Wi-Fi connectivity. You also get a one-month trial of Microsoft Office. It doesn't come with a monitor, so you'll have to purchase that separately.

Read more: Best Cheap Gaming Laptop Under $1,000 for 2022