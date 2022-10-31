Save Over $50 on a Stylish Keurig K-Mini Single-Cup Coffee Maker

Keurig coffee brewers are popular for their convenience. You can choose your favorite coffee flavor and brew it fresh in minutes. The brewer from Keurig is their smallest brewer, and it's a great option if you're short on counter space. And today only, Best Buy is offering $55 off this stylish limited-edition Jonathan Adler model, dropping the price down to just $45. This deal expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to grab one at this price.

This single-serve coffee brewer doesn't have a water reservoir, which means you'll have to refill it each time you want a cup of joe, but at just one foot tall and less than five inches across, the K-Mini will save you a lot of valuable real estate on your countertops or fit nicely near your workstation.

The K-Mini brews any cup size between six and 12 ounces at a time and will accommodate mugs up to seven inches tall. It also comes with a removable drip tray, so it's easy to clean if anything accidentally runs over. It even automatically turns off 90 seconds after the last brew to help you conserve energy.

K-Cups are an ideal and easy way to make your favorite flavor of coffee, but this brewer is also compatible with the to brew your own ground coffee (though it is sold separately). And if you're looking for even more bargains on clever single-cup brewers and more, you can check out our roundup of all the best Keurig deals you can shop right now.

