Save Over $50 on a Stylish Keurig K-Mini Single-Cup Coffee Maker

Keurig coffee brewers are popular for their convenience. You can choose your favorite coffee flavor and brew it fresh in minutes. The K-Mini brewer from Keurig is their smallest brewer, and it's a great option if you're short on counter space. And today only, Best Buy is offering $55 off this stylish limited-edition Jonathan Adler model, dropping the price down to just $45. This deal expires at 9:59 p.m. PT (12:59 a.m. ET) tonight, so be sure to get your order in before then if you're hoping to grab one at this price.
This single-serve coffee brewer doesn't have a water reservoir, which means you'll have to refill it each time you want a cup of joe, but at just one foot tall and less than five inches across, the K-Mini will save you a lot of valuable real estate on your countertops or fit nicely near your workstation.
The K-Mini brews any cup size between six and 12 ounces at a time and will accommodate mugs up to seven inches tall. It also comes with a removable drip tray, so it's easy to clean if anything accidentally runs over. It even automatically turns off 90 seconds after the last brew to help you conserve energy.
K-Cups are an ideal and easy way to make your favorite flavor of coffee, but this brewer is also compatible with the K-Cup reusable coffee filter to brew your own ground coffee (though it is sold separately). And if you're looking for even more bargains on clever single-cup brewers and more, you can check out our roundup of all the best Keurig deals you can shop right now.
