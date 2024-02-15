Save $50 on the Keurig K-Mini Plus and Score Free Coffee This Presidents Day

There are tons of different criteria that different people might have when they're choosing their perfect coffee maker. Some people might want to go the whole hog and have their beans ground for them, others might just want the simplest of simple drip coffee makers. While others might want to boil the whole thing down to putting in a pod and having coffee come out of it. For those people, there are plenty of Keurig coffee machines to choose from. And this deal shows that they won't break the bank, too.

If you're looking for a slim, compact model that won't take up too much space in your kitchen or office the Keurig K-Mini could be the answer. It's currently our overall top Keurig machine, and right now QVC has slashed the price of the Keurig K-Mini Plus by $50, meaning you'll pay just $60. Better yet, you'll get some free coffee thrown in and using code HELLO20 can score you a further $20 off your purchase if you are new to QVC.

At less than 5 inches wide, this coffee maker is a good solution for tight spaces. It has a removable 12-ounce reservoir that you'll need to refill each time you brew, but that helps minimize the footprint of this machine. Being the Plus model, it also includes storage for up to nine pods, as well as cord storage in the machine, further freeing up space on your countertop. The removable drip tray makes cleanup simple and allows you to fit tall travel mugs into the gadget (mugs up to 7 inches high). And if you like your coffee with an extra punch, there's a strong brew setting on this model.

There are seven color variants to choose from, including rose, red, black, teal, gray, green and white, so you can select the one that best matches your style. Plus, your purchase includes free shipping and a voucher worth $20 toward a purchase of K-Cup pods (of $35 or more) at Keurig's site, and those will also ship for free.

Don't worry if you're someone who likes to get into the weeds with your coffee-making. The Keurig might not be for you but there is sure to be something on our list of the best coffee maker deals that will hit the spot.