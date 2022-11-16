Save $50 On the Fitbit Charge 5 and Take Your Workouts to the Next Level

When it comes to fitness trackers, the Fitbit Charge 5 is our all-around favorite option on the market right now. It's sleek, durable and right now you can pick it up for 33% off. Amazon currently has this top-rated fitness tracker on sale for just $100, which saves you $50 compared to the usual price. There's no clear-cut expiration on this deal, but discounts on popular pieces of tech like this rarely last for long -- especially with tons of early Black Friday deals coming and going right now. Get your order in soon if you're hoping to snag one at this price.

The Charge 5 manages to pack many of the same features as the more advanced Fitbit Sense or Versa 3 into a more compact and affordable package. It features a built-in GPS, and offers real-time data about your distance, pace, heart rate, blood-oxygen levels and much more. It even has an ECG function, and it will provide you with a daily readiness score that lets you know whether you should hit the gym or take a rest day. It's also completely waterproof up to 50 meters, so it's safe to use while swimming, and it has a battery life of up to five days so you can get detailed health data without interruption. And if you're looking for a different fitness tracker to help you during your workouts, you can checkout our roundup of all the best Fitbit deals you can shop right now.