Save 50% on LG's Curved 34-Inch Ultrawide Monitor, but Only for a Few More Days

Buying a new computer monitor can really level up your experience whether you're gaming or hitting those Excel spreadsheets hard. Whatever you're doing, a bigger and better monitor can make all the difference and they don't come much bigger than 34 inches. But such a big display can cost a lot of money -- that is, unless you buy the LG 34WQ60C-B today. You can currently put that monitor on your desk for just $249, 50% off the list price for it, if you place your order at BuyDig before the deal expires on Feb. 27.

We've covered a lot of monitor deals over the years but it isn't every day that you get to save 50% on one. And you'll get a lot of monitor for your $249 as well. The curved, 34-inch panel has a 1440p resolution and support for HDR10 as well as 99% sRGB coverage. A 60Hz refresh rate rounds out the main specifications of this IPS panel. Input options include HDMI and DisplayPort, while there's a headphone output for good measure, too.

This LG display is something of a looker and won't be an eyesore on your desk. It features super-slim bezels around three of the sides and a tiltable stand that complements the curve of the display. The extra screen real estate this monitor offers will allow you to have more windows viewable at once so you spend less time mousing around to find the window you need. That's a huge boon for anyone who works with multiple files or browser windows open at once.