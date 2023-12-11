Save 40% on Select Prints During TomboyX's Holiday Sale
TomboyX has something for everyone on your holiday shopping list. Snag everything you need now and save.
TomboyX makes lougewwear, underwear and other basics for all body types and right now, you can stock up for less. Select prints are currently 40% off during TomboyX's holiday sale. The brand is big on inclusivity and sustainably creates high-quality for folks across the gender spectrum.
TomboyX has a few festive plaid outfits, so you can pick up matching PJs for you and your whole crew this holiday season. But if that's not your vibe, there are also several plain options to choose from.
The essential soft bra in black is currently on sale. It typically retails for $32 but can be picked up for just $19. You can also pair it with the hipster, boy shorts, 4.5-inch trunks, 9-inch trunks or tucking bikini in the same colorway. These are also on sale for 40% off. Or if you're feeling bold, you can mix and match your prints instead. Sizes range from 3XS to 6X. You can use the TomboyX size guide to find your perfect fit every single time. No matter what your size or your style TomboyX offers a "love at first wear" guarantee, so you can try a pair risk-free.
