Shop Sustainable Basics at Terra Thread

If you're in need of basic T-shirts, hoodies and more, then look no further than Terra Thread's latest launch. The sustainable brand known primarily for backpacks and totes is now delving into the world of fashion with the launch of its Regenerative Organic Certified (ROC) Cotton Essentials.

The new line includes genderless cotton T-shirts, hoodies and pullovers. Each item is available in several sizes and colors, making them great additions to any closet.

My favorite thing about the latest line is not just the fact that the company went through such great lengths to ensure sustainability but also that the clothing isn't ridiculously priced. Of course you can buy a four pack of regular T-shirts for $10. But if you're looking for sustainably made, high-quality clothing, your options typically end up costing close to $100. Terra Thread's T-shirt costs $26 and can last years.

Shopping sustainably helps the environment by reducing waste and limiting carbon emissions, which is something of great importance to Terra Thread founders Vik Giri and Vizian Giri.

"By creating ROCTM T-shirts and hoodies, two everyday staples, we can make a dent in fixing the fashion industry's broken system," Vizan Giri said in a press release for the launch. "We are starting with these basics that a large group of people are wearing in order to have the greatest impact."