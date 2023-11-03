Take Advantage of These Fall Sales on Cozy Loungewear
Several retailers are offering major discounts on cozy clothing so you can lounge around in style and comfort.
'Tis the season for all things cozy and loungewear is high on the list. As the weather gets colder, it's time to invest in new outerwear like hoodies, jackets and joggers. And major brands, like Calvin Klein, are having huge sales to help you stock up on the necessities.
MeUndies is offering up to 60% off its merchandise, including T-shirts, jackets and joggers. There are also super soft and cozy PJs, which are perfect for those adorable matching holiday photos this year. There are even onesies for everyone in the family.
There's no such thing as too much underwear, especially if you can snag some extras on sale. And right now, Tommy John is having a 10% off sale on all its underwear and undershirt packs so you can pick up some essentials for less.
Saxx is also getting in on the action with up to 50% off its loungewear. Saxx has a variety of cozy clothing to choose from if you're looking to buy a gift for a special man in your life or even yourself.
We've all seen the iconic Calvin Klein underwear ads, and now you get your very own. The brand is offering up to 76% off its collection of underwear if you shop now.
If you've been wanting something from Spanx then the time to shop is now. The store is currently having a huge 70% off sale, which includes everything from bras to dresses and jeggings.
Looking for more discounts? CNET has the best deals from MeUndies, Calvin Klein and many others, along with promo code offers -- all updated and verified daily.
Welcome to CNET Coupons, the first stop before you shop, featuring a multitude of deals and discounts from top online retailers. Simply head over to our coupon page and type in your favorite store or brands to find all the deals available for the week.
