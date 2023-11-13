Save $40 on Our Favorite Smart Display at Best Buy's Black Friday Sale

A good smart display can be the central hub of your smart home, and makes it easy to control any other devices on your network, as well check the weather, update your schedule, stream music and much more totally hands-free. Right now, you can take advantage of this Black Friday deal and pick up our overall favorite model of 2023 at a discount. Best Buy is currently offering $40 off the second-gen Google Nest Hub, which drops the price down to just $60. There's no telling when this deal will expire or sell out, so we'd recommend getting your order in sooner rather than later if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

The second-gen Nest Hub has a sleek 7-inch smart display, which is great for getting a rundown of your day at a glance. Check the news and weather, set alarms and alerts, get up-to-date info about your commute and more. You can even customize it with morning and nighttime routines to start and end your days right. You can also use it to stream music and movies, as well as browsing YouTube videos, all controlled with just your voice.

The Nest Hub is compatible with other Google Assistant-enabled smart devices, so you can use it to lock your doors, turn on the lights, adjust the thermostat and lots more. This second-gen display is the centerpiece of a smart home, and you can take it to the next level by adding additional smart devices throughout the house like the Google Nest Mini. And if you're looking for even more bargains on smart home devices and other tech, you can check out our full Best Buy Black Friday deals roundup.

