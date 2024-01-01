Save 40% Off Your New MasterClass Subscription and Learn How to Meet Your 2024 Goals

It's a new year and it's time for a new you, with 2024 kicking tons of new resolutions into gear. But most of us need a little help to make sure that we meet those new goals, and that's where MasterClass comes in.

MasterClass offers you a new way to learn how to achieve the knowledge you need in order to become the best you can be over the next year and beyond. Right now you can get hold of a new MasterClass subscription with a massive 40% off and you'll never look back. You do need to act soon, though, with this special deal set to end soon.

With MasterClass, you'll have access to learn from the best and gain new skills to implement in the new year and beyond. You can learn to write better stories with Judy Blume, make amazing YouTube videos with Marques Brownlee (aka MKBHD), or pick up some business tips from Richard Branson and Coach K. There are hundreds of lessons for the world's best in areas like arts, entertainment, writing, business, food, lifestyle, music, science and tech and more.

If this isn't your cup of chai, we have a host of other options for you to consider. If you want to become a certified IT professional, then this CompTIA Course Super Bundle is a good place to start. Or if you want to learn but your schedule doesn't allow for full courses, there's Headway, which brings you 15-minute summaries of popular books on almost every subject. Now, you truly have no reason to not learn something new in 2024.