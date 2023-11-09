Get Started In IT for Just $40 With This 2023 CompTIA Course Bundle Deal

StackSocial has kicked off Black Friday deals early, with discounts on tech, subscriptions and even classes. For those that have set your sights set on becoming a certified IT professional and are just getting started, the Complete 2023 CompTIA Course Super Bundle is a good way to kickstart your education. It's built for beginners and includes a fundamentals course to set you up with all the basics you'll need going forward. Right now you can get lifetime access to these courses for just $40. That's a 79% discount. This offer is a part of StackSocial's Black Friday sale and expires Nov. 27, so be sure to get your order in soon if you don't want to miss out on these savings.

Certification with the Computing Technology Industry Association gives you a solid foundation for getting your foot in the door, and these courses will help you learn the information you'll need to get certified. You'll be able to strengthen existing skills or develop new ones with 13 courses offering 239 hours of content, taking you from beginner to expert in no time. With that certification under your belt, you can start a new career in IT or help develop the theory and techniques you'll need to secure a promotion in your current job. And because Iducate (formerly iCollege) is an official CompTIA partner, you can feel confident that these courses deliver expert content at an exceptional value.

You'll gain useful knowledge and valuable skills as you work through the content available in this super bundle. Once finished, you'll be able to demonstrate your know-how in a variety of areas, including configuring device operating systems, supporting basic IT infrastructure and identifying threats to network security. You'll also become versed in the best practices for backup and recovery, how to master hardware and peripherals, managing Linux-based systems, implementing troubleshooting strategies and much more. That means that when it's time to tackle your certification tests, you'll be prepared.

Even if you lack a background in tech, this package can help those considering a career in information technology to jumpstart their journey. Use this low-cost option to broaden your horizons for pennies on the dollar with this comprehensive CompTIA course bundle. And check out other Black Friday deals happening at Amazon, Walmart, Best Buy and B&H for even more savings.

Read more: Learn How to Code With the Best Python Courses for 2023