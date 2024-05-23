Save $300 With This Memorial Day Lightweight Tineco Cordless Stick Vacuum Deal

Many of us don't enjoy cleaning our homes, but it's possible to make the whole process less time-consuming and irritating by having the best tool for the job. Tineco's Pure One S12 cordless stick vacuum is a great option and it's suited to working on both hard floors and carpets. While it would normally sell for around $500, a special Walmart Memorial Day sale has slashed that price to the tune of $300 in savings. That means that you can now pick up a Tineco Pure One S12 cordless stick vacuum for just $200, a price that makes it an absolute steal and one that you can't afford to ignore.

One of the best cordless vacuum deals around right now, the Tineco Pure One S12 has a lot going for it, starting with a compact and lightweight construction that makes it easier to maneuver. The large LED display shows the current battery level and which mode is active. That's where you'll receive warnings if the brush roller is tangled or the air channel is blocked, too.

In terms of other features, the Pure One S12 can run for up to 50 minutes of continuous cleaning per charge, while manual mode offers up to 145 watts of suction. There's even a smart app that can be used for performance monitoring, maintenance reminders and more -- all for an incredible price.

