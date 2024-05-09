Save $300 on This Lightweight Tineco Cordless Stick Vacuum Today

Many of us don't enjoy clearing our homes, but it's possible to make the whole process less time-consuming and irritating by having the best tool for the job. Tineco's Pure One S12 cordless stick vacuum is a solid option and it'll get the job done on both hard floors and carpet. While it would normally sell for around $500, it can be yours today with a massive $300 savings. Walmart is now selling the Tineco Pure One S12 cordless stick vacuum for just $200, a price that makes it an absolute steal. Just keep in mind that Walmart hasn't said when this deal is going to end; consider ordering soon to lock this price in.

One of the best cordless vacuum deals around right now, the Tineco Pure One S12 has a lot going for it, starting with compact and lightweight construction that makes it easier to maneuver. The large LED display shows the current battery level as well as which mode is active. That's where you'll receive warnings if the brush roller is tangled or the air channel is blocked, too.

In terms of other features, the Pure One S12 can run for up to 50 minutes of continuous cleaning per charge, while manual mode offers up to 145 watts of suction. There's even a smart app that can be used for performance monitoring, maintenance reminders and more -- all for an incredible price.