Save $300 on a 14-inch Chromebook From HP, Bringing the Price to Just $399

It's back to school season, and if you're still looking for a laptop, consider a 2-in-1. They're versatile, which allows for more flexibility -- a great feature for those on the go. Many school districts use Chromebooks, so if you just need a computer to handle the basics, consider the 2021 HP Chromebook x360 14c. It's one of our favorite Chromebooks for 2022, and right now you can at Best Buy. That's a savings of $300.

While the cost is certainly a plus, this Chromebook has a lot going for it. Premium features like a 14-inch touchscreen widescreen display, provides you with more room to work, particularly when multitasking. It also comes equipped with a 360-degree hinge that allows you to use your PC like a tablet whenever the need arises. And it's compatible for use with a stylus -- though that accessory is sold separately.

This HP features an 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor and has 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, so it can handle multitasking, streaming and all the apps you need for school, work or entertainment. Chromebooks use Chrome OS and Google Assistant is built-in so you can perform certain tasks hands-free.

In CNET's testing, the battery life on this Chromebook lasted 10 hours and 40 minutes, which is all most students or commuters will need in an average day, but it also has fast charging that will bring your Chromebook from 0 to 50% charge in approximately 45 minutes for when you need a boost.

It has a 720p webcam with a wide-angle field of view, along with a privacy switch to cut off your video feed when you're not video calling. It also comes equipped with dual speakers featuring Bang & Olufsen audio, a fingerprint reader for secure log in and two USB-C ports, one USB-A port and a microphone/headphone jack to handle all your needs.

