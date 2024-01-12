Save 30% on Hyper's Popular Battery Packs, Chargers, Docks and More
Hyper's winter sale will save you almost a third off some of its best tech accessories for a limited time.
From power banks to charging stands and USB-C hubs, there are plenty of essential peripherals you need to pick up to complement your tech, but doing so can get expensive. Accessory maker Hyper is currently running a winter sale offering 30% off a selection of its wares to help save you some cash. Just be sure to enter the discount code WINTER30 during the checkout process to score the savings.
Whether it's a USB-C hub, a Thunderbolt dock, or a battery pack, there's something for everyone with the Hyper logo on the side. And now you can take your pick of some of the very best accessories with a cool 30% discount.
Hyper makes a ton of accessories for Windows PCs, Mac laptops and phones of all shapes and sizes so we're sure that you'll be able to find the right accessory for you and your needs. We do have some favorites though, including the HyperJuice magnetic wireless battery pack, a product that can charge your iPhone 12 or newer just by attaching it to the back. There's a large 5,000mAh battery and an LED level indicator while USB-C quick charging is also an option. That product normally sells for $50 but you can save 30% today.
Another great option is the HyperDrive Thunderbolt 4 Power Hub, a hub that not only has four Thunderbolt ports but also a GaN charger built in so you can power all of your stuff and connect more devices at the same time. That normally sells for $300, but you can again order today and save 30% thanks to the WINTER30 discount code, dropping it down to $210.
With tons of deals on phone accessories maybe it's also time you treated yourself to a new phone, too. Be sure to check out our list of the best phone deals before you do with discounts available across a whole range of devices.
