Save $299 on Apple's Studio Display and Upgrade to a 5K Monitor Today

When you're shopping for a new Mac monitor you probably want to go big and go sharp. If you're a creative working with videos, photos or text, having the right display can make all the difference. At 27 inches big and with a 5K resolution Apple's Studio Display hits the sweet spot and offers Retina display levels of resolution and pixel density the likes of which few match. But it isn't the cheapest monitor on the market which is why it's important to get a great deal. And this $299 Amazon discount is a good deal.

Amazon is offering the $299 discount across a range of models. It starts with the standard glass, tilt-adjustable model that now sells for just $1,300 rather than the $1,599 that you'd normally hand over. Looking to upgrade to the gorgeous Nano-texture finish? You'll save the same amount of cash and now pay just $1,600. Best Buy has a similar offer with local collection available if you just can't wait -- prices also start from just $1,300.

Note that we don't know how long either of these retailers will keep these deals around, so bear that in mind when you're planning your purchase.

The Apple Studio Display has a 27-inch 5K Retina screen, an A13 chip, a 12-megapixel ultrawide camera with Center Stage and a high-fidelity, six-speaker sound system. The three-mic array makes for clear audio on calls and voice recordings. More than 14 million pixels and 1 billion colors at 600 nits of brightness make for a phenomenal display. And an antireflective coating also ensures better readability, while the nano-texture glass option further minimizes glare.

You can use your Studio Display with Mac notebooks and desktops, such as the MacBook Pro or Mac Mini, as well select iPad Pro and iPad Air models. It has one Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port with 96-watt charging capability to connect to the device driving the display, plus three standard USB-C ports for hooking up other peripherals.

If the Apple Studio Display doesn't check all the boxes for you, don't worry. We've built a list of the best monitor deals we can find and there is sure to be something there for everyone. We'll be updating it with the latest prices regularly so you never miss a great deal, too.