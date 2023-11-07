Save 20% Sitewide on CamelBak Packs, Water Bottles and Much More

CamelBak makes some of the most rugged hydration packs and drinkware on the market. And whether you're getting ready for some cold weather adventures, are gearing up for next season or gift shopping for the outdoor enthusiast in your life, now's a great time to pick some up. It's currently offering 20% off sitewide with the promo code NOVEMBER, which even includes custom and outlet gear. However, this offer is only valid through Nov. 14, so be sure to get your order in before then if you don't want to miss out.

CamelBak has a huge selection of packs, water bottles, mugs, coolers and more that you can buy for less right now. If you want some help staying hydrated on your winter expeditions, you can snag this limited-edition Powderhound 12 70-ounce hydration pack for $88, which is $22 off the usual price. It has 12 liters of storage space and a 2-liter reservoir, is made of snow-repelling materials and even has straps to secure your snowboard or skis. Or, if you want to keep your coffee or tea piping hot on those cold mornings, you can snag this insulated Hot Cap 20-ounce travel mug for $5 off, dropping the price down to just $22. And if you're already gearing up for camping trips and beach days next summer, you can pick up this ChillBak Pack 30 cooler backpack with a 6-liter reservoir and enough space for up to 24 cans for $260, which saves you $65 compared to the usual price.

There are plenty of other packs, water bottles, coolers and accessories that you can snag for less right now, so be sure to shop the entire site before this deal expires.