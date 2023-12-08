Save 20% on Drinkware During BruMate's Holiday Sale

BruMate has water bottles and coolers for those long hikes and beach trips, however far away they seem, and they also have options for the colder temperatures, with several insulated cups and tumblers to keep your coffee and hot chocolate warm during this cozy season. But whether you're looking to keep hot drinks steamy or cold drinks cool, you can currently save 20% across a whole range of BruMate products during its holiday sale. All you have to do is use code GIFT at checkout to save.

We've reviewed many BruMate products. We believe they are worth the price and this sale just makes them that much better. The products are well-made and do exactly what they promise. BruMate has even made our list of best coolers and best Christmas gifts for this season.

The above code applies to a ton of products in a variety of colors and styles. There are even some limited edition options. One of Brumate's most popular products is the Hopsulator Slim, a can cooler designed to insulate 12-ounce cans. It comes in a bunch of different color options and right now you can get one for as little as $20. Need something that holds more than just the skinny cans? The Hopsulator Trio can hold regular 12- and 16-ounce cans and is even a pint glass so you can pour your drink of choice directly into it instead of drinking from the can. It's down to $24 with code GIFT.

Other top picks include the the Toddy XL, down to $32, which holds 32 ounces of liquid and can be used for both hot and cold beverages, the $20 Uncork'd XL, which is an insulated 14-ounce wine glass, and the 35-ounce Rotera bottle which is designed to keep you hydrated all day long and is $10 off at $40.

There are some exclusions in the sale, including coolers, Era products, the Checker Collection and items already on sale or bundled. But given how rarely BruMate's items are discounted, it's worth snagging the savings you can while this deal lasts.