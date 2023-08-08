Brumate's Newest Water Bottle Keeps Drinks Cold for 24 Hours. Is It Worth the Price?

I've always been amazed by how cold (and hot) Brumate products keep my drinks. (With the heatwaves this summer, I definitely appreciate how cool it keeps liquids.) I've personally tried the Brumate Hopsulator Slim koozie, Hopsulator Trio and Toddy. I've had a great experience with all three products, so when Brumate came out with its Rotera water bottle, I knew I had to get my hands on one.

I received the 25-ounce Rotera water bottle in the morning rose color. It has a sleek design and a silicone sleeve so you shouldn't dent the bottle if you drop it. It's tall and slim, so it fits nicely in my car's cup holder -- very rare when you have a larger bottle.

Brumate claims this water bottle can keep your drinks ice cold for 24 or more hours, so I put it to the test -- you'll see how it went below. It also says it's dishwasher safe which, is already a plus for me, but I also tried it out to make sure it was.

My favorite features of the Brumate Rotera water bottle

Here's what I like about the Brumate Rotera water bottle:

You don't have to touch the straw to take a sip -- it comes with a twistable lid that pops the straw out when you need a drink.

The straw is stainless steel, so it can be more sanitary than a plastic straw -- if you keep it clean -- and it's reusable, so you won't have to worry about replacing it.

It has a silicone sleeve to prevent dents if you accidentally drop the bottle. The sleeve is removable, and if you get tired of the color you have, or if it gets damaged, you can buy additional sleeves

The bottle is leak proof, so if you toss it into your car, or it turns upside down, it should stay sealed.

It can keep your drinks cold all day long and even for up to 24 hours when you add ice.

It's dishwasher safe, so you don't have to hand-wash it after every use -- who has time for that?

Does it really stay ice cold for 24 hours?

I filled the bottle about halfway full with ice and then added water and let it sit on my kitchen counter for 24 hours. After nearly three hours, when I checked, most of the ice had already melted, but the water was still extremely cold. There was also no condensation anywhere on the bottle, so I felt like the insulation was working.

After checking it again 24 hours later, the water was still pretty cold, but the ice had completely melted. Depending on which bottle size you get, you'll likely be filling it up multiple times per day so you shouldn't have to worry about the water becoming room temperature.

How does it hold up in the dishwasher?

I was excited to find out this bottle is dishwasher safe -- I don't think many of my other water bottles are. However, it's only top rack safe, so when I tried to put it inside the dishwasher, it was too tall. Unfortunately, I had to lower the top rack, and that's no easy venture.

After running it through the dishwasher, I didn't notice any visible signs of wear. In the past, I accidentally ran an insulated mug through the dishwasher once and could hear water rattling inside afterward. Needless to say, I no longer use that mug.

As I run this through the dishwasher more often, I'll update this story with any changes.

How much does the Brumate Rotera bottle cost?

The Brumate Rotera water bottle comes in four sizes: 15 ounces, 25 ounces, 35 ounces and 65 ounces. Here's how much they cost.

15-ounce bottle: $30 to $33, depending on the color

25-ounce bottle: $40 to $43

35-ounce bottle: $50 to $53

65-ounce bottle: $65

Is it worth the price?

It all depends on your budget and how often you'll use the bottle. The prices seem to be the standard in comparison to other big brands, like Yeti and Stanley. Yeti's 26-ounce Rambler bottle costs $40, while the popular Stanley Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler will run you $50 for the 40-ounce size.

In my opinion, the bottle is durable, easy to clean and not terrible to lug around. I would definitely splurge on the 16- or 25-ounce bottle and just refill it throughout the day as needed. I probably wouldn't buy the 65-ounce bottle because it looks much bulkier, wouldn't fit inside my cup holders and would be more of a chore to carry around from place to place.

