Save $190 on the 2-in-1 Roborock Q5 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop

Robot vacuums are a great addition to any home, especially models that include a mop feature as well. They can be a big help as you clean your home, handling some of those routine, tedious jobs. However, these devices can often be pricey. Luckily, Amazon has the Roborock Q5 Pro for only $240 right now, so you can save a total of $190, or 44% off the usual retail price. This is the lowest price we've seen yet on the Roborock Q5 Pro.

The Roborock Q5 has a 5,500Pa suction, can run for up to 240 minutes on a full charge and has a multidirectional floating brush to ensure deep cleaning. The brush is great for picking up pet hair, making this a good vacuum for those with a furry friend at home. This robot comes with a mopping feature as well, and it can even vacuum and mop at the same time, taking care of fine dirt that might get missed by a vacuum alone. The Q5 can also connect to your mobile phone, so you can control it from anywhere.

